Relight the fire

September 19th, 2016 Entertainment, What's On 0 comments

Relight the fire

If you grew up in the 90s you were quite possibly a Take That fan. The boy band got girls screaming all over the world, and now everyone can reminisce about the good old days when the tribute band Re-Take That show how it could all be magic in Limassol and Paphos this week.

Hailing from all corners of the industry, the individual performers of Re-Take That each bring their own unique qualities and the band has enjoyed phenomenal success to date, having secured a loyal following.

“We have a great time touring all over Europe. The chemistry we have on and off stage is paramount to the success of Re-Take That. We have a ball,” the band members said.

This is not just a tribute band whose members look a bit like the original band, it goes all the way with great vocals, dance routines, costumes and a spectacular light show.

Explaining why they chose to take on this approach to their act, the band said they wanted to create a show so professional and accurate that if Take That themselves came to see it, they would be wowed.

Take That by Re-Take That
Five Piece Band. September 23. Pissouri Amphitheatre. 8pm. €16.50. Tel: 99-681606
September 24,25,27. Tala Amphitheatre. 8pm. €16.50. Tel: 99-681606

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close