Relight the fire

If you grew up in the 90s you were quite possibly a Take That fan. The boy band got girls screaming all over the world, and now everyone can reminisce about the good old days when the tribute band Re-Take That show how it could all be magic in Limassol and Paphos this week.

Hailing from all corners of the industry, the individual performers of Re-Take That each bring their own unique qualities and the band has enjoyed phenomenal success to date, having secured a loyal following.

“We have a great time touring all over Europe. The chemistry we have on and off stage is paramount to the success of Re-Take That. We have a ball,” the band members said.

This is not just a tribute band whose members look a bit like the original band, it goes all the way with great vocals, dance routines, costumes and a spectacular light show.

Explaining why they chose to take on this approach to their act, the band said they wanted to create a show so professional and accurate that if Take That themselves came to see it, they would be wowed.

Take That by Re-Take That

Five Piece Band. September 23. Pissouri Amphitheatre. 8pm. €16.50. Tel: 99-681606

September 24,25,27. Tala Amphitheatre. 8pm. €16.50. Tel: 99-681606