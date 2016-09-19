Sisi-Anastasiades’ meeting ‘very constructive’

President Nicos Anastasiades said on Monday that the meeting he had with the Egyptian president Abdel Fatah el Sisi at the UN Headquarters in New York was very constructive.

Anastasiades arrived in New York on Saturday night to attend the 71st UN general assembly. He also aims to have a number of meetings with the UN secretary-general, the five permanent members of the UN security council as well as leaders and officials of other countries on the latest developments in the Cyprus issue.

During the meeting with Sisi, the two men discussed bilateral relations, developments in the region and the Cyprus issue.

After the meeting, the president said that he and his Egyptian counterpart were preparing for the trilateral meeting between the two countries and Greece which is to take place between October 11 and 12 in Cairo.

“It was a very constructive meeting and I say once again that we are enjoying very strong bilateral relations,” Anastasiades said.

Foreign Minister Ioannis Kassoulides and government spokesman Nikos Christodoulides were also present at the meeting.

Christodoulides said that the two men also discussed EU-Egypt relations and that Sisi expressed his satisfaction with Cyprus’ role in these relations “as a country that fully understands the particularities of the region”.

The president also thanked Sisi for Egypt’s role as regards the Cyprus issue in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

A meeting between Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras which was initially scheduled to take place on Monday morning in New York, has been postponed.

The exact date and time of their meeting is expected to be made known at a later date.

Anastasiades also addressed the high-level meeting on Large Movements of Refugees and Migrants organised by the UN general assembly which took place on Monday morning.

On Thursday the president is scheduled to meet with the US Vice-President Joe Biden, who is to also meet with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci the same day.

The president already met with UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Sunday.