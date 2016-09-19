World’s largest residential ship visits Paphos

The world’s largest private residential ship aptly named The World, moored off Paphos on Monday and will stay until Tuesday evening.

The World, a 644-foot vessel, has 165 individual residences for owners to live at sea but also travel around the globe in luxury.

The Panama-registered vessel is operated by ResidenSea Ltd Cruises which is based in Florida, US. It was launched in 2002. The owners of the residences – studios, one, two and three bedroom suites – also collectively own the ship.

A studio costs around US$600,000 to buy with larger suites reaching around US$13m. Short-term rentals range from $550 for a studio apartment per person per night to US$20,000 per month for suites. Owners also pay ship service fees, depending on the property size, from US$60,000 to US$270,000 a year.

The World travels the globe, staying from two to five days in most ports. Some of its residents live full time while others come periodically on-board throughout the year.

Cyprus is part of the ship’s Mediterranean leg of its 2016 itinerary which set off with an expedition in Antarctica, and sailed up the east coast of South America, with stops including Rio de Janeiro during carnival season. It then sailed from the Caribbean to the Canary Islands and Casablanca, and spent the spring and summer months in 16 European countries including the Mediterranean.

After Cyprus, The World will pass through the Suez Canal and on to destinations in the Middle East, India, Maldives, and Malaysia before an expedition this time in Borneo. The vessel’s 2016 itinerary will end in Sydney for its residents to welcome in the New Year.