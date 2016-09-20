The art world in Nicosia

This week sees the opening of two solo exhibitions in Nicosia. The first, ‘Painter of the Child’s Soul’ by Zuzana Chalupova, opens tomorrow and the second, ‘Cloud Diagram’ by Alison Turnbull, opens on Friday.

The exhibition by Serbian painter of Slovak origin Chalupova is being hosted within the framework of the Slovak Presidency of the Council of the European Union, a collaboration between the Embassy of Slovakia, the Embassy of Serbia, UNICEF and the Loukia & Michael Zampelas Art Museum.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by the Ambassador of Slovakia Dr Oksana Tomova and the Charge d Affaires of the Embassy of Serbia Dragan Zurovac at 8pm. The admission fee to view this exhibition is €6, €4 for seniors and students, and €2 for children.

‘Cloud Diagram’, which will be inaugurated at 7.30pm by the Director of the British Council Cyprus, James Martin, is supported using public funding by Arts Council England.

In this collection, the viewer can see abstract paintings and drawings which Turnbull created after using found materials as starting points.

The found materials Turnbull uses are of specific and fairly delimited kinds. Her drawings are made upon various types of ruled and gridded printed papers, which derive from different cities around the world. To make her paintings, the artist translates printed maps, plans, diagrams and charts into abstract compositions.

Painter of the Child’s Soul

Solo painting exhibition by Zuzana Chalupova. Opens September 21 at 8pm until October 22. Loukia & Michael Zampelas Art Museum. 27 Arch. Makarios III Ave, 1020 Kaimakli, Nicosia. Monday to Friday: 8am-2pm. €6/4/2. Tel: 22-456099 or 22-456093. Email: info@zampelasart.com.cy

Cloud Diagram

Solo exhibition by Alison Turnbull. Opens September 23 at 7.30pm until November 4. Art Seen, Cronos Court, 66B Makarios Avenue, Nicosia. Wednesday-Friday: 3.30pm-7pm. Tel: 99-624090