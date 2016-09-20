Competition announced for design of new Cyprus Museum

An international architectural competition for a new Cyprus €75 million museum has been announced with a first prize of €100,000.

The new Cyprus Museum, slated to built on the site of the old Nicosia hospital opposite the parliament and a stone’s throw from where antiquities are currently houses, will be constructed in two phases. Total construction costs are estimated at €75m plus VAT and the budget for the first phase amounts to €42m plus VAT

The first phase will include rooms for permanent and temporary exhibitions, storage areas for the antiquities, workshops, restaurant, cafeteria, a training room, shop, the museum administration offices, underground parking for 100 cars and exterior landscaping.

The second phase will include a library, auditorium/conference hall, the department of antiquities offices, underground parking for 200 vehicles, and exterior landscaping.

Competition for the architectural competition will be divided into two stages. The first will involve submission of preliminary sketches from which eight anonymous entries will be selected. These eight winners will be invited to participate in the second stage.

The wining architect will then be invited to develop the architectural proposal and prepare specifications that will form part of the tender documents for the selection of contractors with whom they will work on the final design and on supervision of construction.

First prize in the competition will be €100,000. The second prizewinner will receive €70,000, the third, €40,000 while all eight finalists will receive €25,000 for making it through.

The jury for the architectural competition will be headed by Alecos Michaelides, permanent secretary of the works ministry, and will include international architects Sir Peter Cook and Elias Zenghelis along with five Cypriot architects. Marina Ieronymidou, director of the department of antiquities will also be on the jury.

The advisory committee for the overseeing of the project will include Despo Pilidou, superintendent of antiquities, Emilia Spanos, civil engineer, public works department, Christos Efthyvoulou, government engineer, Christina Dionissiadou, government surveyor, and technocrat Elena Kyriacou.

Architectural proposals for the first stage of the competition will be presented on January 9, 2017. On January 23 the second phase of the competition with the eight successful bidders will get underway. The submission for the second stage will be held on April 24, 2017 and on May 12, 2017 the winner will be announced.