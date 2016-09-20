Cyprus placed high in European survey on teenage drinking habits

Cyprus was placed third among 48 countries for alcohol consumption among students, putting it well above the EU average, according to a report by the European School Survey Project on Alcohol and Other Drugs (ESPAD) published Tuesday in Lisbon.

The report found that 68% of Cypriot students in the areas under government control reported alcohol use, compared with the EU average 48%, in the last 30 days, including instances of heavy drinking, 50% compared to 35% which is the EU average.

This contrasted with the rates of use of other substances which were near or below the average for five of the eight key variables studied in the report.

The report put lifelong cannabis use in Cyprus below the average at 7% with the EU’s at 16%. The same applied to cigarettes, at 18% compared to 21%, tranquilizers without prescription tallied 5% just under the EU’s 6%, while the use of vaporisers was marginally higher at 8% compared to the EU average of 7%.

The survey was conducted among students between the ages of 15 and 16 in 48 European countries and included a wide variety of possible addictions.