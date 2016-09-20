In fairy tales the heart gets what it wants

The new cultural season has started off with a bang when it comes to children’s entertainment. But within the season of traditional theatrical performances for kids, including The Wizard of Oz, Thumbelina and a play based on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – Chocoladventures – the Kypria International Festival will present something a little different; the musical fairy tale The Barber of Seville by Carmen Rouggeri.

Based on the Gioachino Rossini’s opera – and bearing a great resemblance to the musical Sweeny Todd – the play might be a bit too much for children to handle. But fear not, the theatrical play consists of all the ingredients that make up a perfect musical fairy tale. It includes magic and realism, humour and a very interesting plot. The idea behind adapting the text to suit a younger audience and transforming the opera into a piece of work that they would appreciate, was to base the storyline on Rossini’s melodies. This marriage of opera melodies with fairy tale elements helps get children acquainted with the sound of classical music, which is vital for the cultivation of their musical sense and sensitivity.

The play, which has been adapted very cautiously and carefully, retains the most melodic parts of the opera and transforms the arias and the phonetic ensembles into songs, thus creating a beautiful theatrical image. All the above elements are joined by a narration, theatrical dialogues, dancing sets and colourful period costumes, factors that hold children’s attention and, therefore, their interest.

So what is this play all about? It all began many, many years ago in Prado, a small town in Spain, when Rosina, a cute girl from Seville, went to visit her aunt. She had barely stepped into the town when she came across Count Almaviva, who happened to be passing by. And that was, as we say, that. A single look between a boy and a girl, and the love story of our plot had already been born. A few days later, Almaviva sends a matchmaker to old man Bartolo – Rosina’s guardian – to ask for her hand in marriage. But Bartolo refuses to give her up for marriage. Determined to get what he wants, Almaviva decides to obtain the object of his heart’s desire with the help of Figaro, the famous barber of Seville.

The story that will get the children hooked on wanting to see more fairytales based on operas, will be performed in Limassol on Friday and in Nicosia on Saturday.

The Barber of Seville

Performance of the musical fairy tale by Carmen Rouggeri for children over 4. September 23. Rialto theatre, Limassol. 6.30pm. €10/5. In Greek. Tel: 70-002212

September 24. THOC, Nicosia. 6.30pm. €10/5. In Greek. Tel: 70-002212