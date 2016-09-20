Most of us did not grow up in the age of digital photography. So what few pictures we have probably depict a babe-in-arms – faded and almost unrecognisable. Compound that with the fact that our over-enthusiastic parents – while incredibly well-meaning and no doubt eminently creative within their chosen fields – were very much amateur photographers, and you have a generation with almost no tangible memories of their earliest childhoods. Fortunately, these days, there’s a growing number of professionals who specialise in exactly the type of snap we wish could have been taken thirty-something years ago, photographers who have a real talent for capturing the perfect image of your child. It’s called newborn photography, and it is, says expert Alexia Themistocleous, on the rise…

“Newborn photography is a very precise form of art, and a truly unique photographic genre,” Alexia – who has been professional photographer for several years – explains. “When I started in 2014, I was one of the very first people in Cyprus to specialise in the field. It’s a very new industry, and not easy to get into, requiring an expertise with very young children along with hard work, constant self-improvement and lots of expensive equipment.”

While the common misconception is that “it’s just showing up with the camera” Alexia laughs, in actuality there are all sorts of aspects that make this one of the most challenging of professions. “A proper newborn photography business is very expensive to run properly, with each two-day seminar costing an entire year’s bachelor degree!” Nevertheless, “I believe specialised education is paramount in doing newborn photography right,” she explains, adding that she regularly attends courses and seminars to keep her talent fresh and learn from other photographers.

“This is not just point and shoot photography! You need to educate yourself constantly: how to handle a baby, safety issues, soothing techniques… This is probably the only genre that mostly has a sleeping model!” she laughs. “There are times I work on posing a sleeping newborn for fifteen to thirty minutes – until the feet and hands are tucked in in the cutest way, the wrapping is perfect, the flowers perfectly arranged – in order to snap just one single photograph.”

A young mother herself, Alexia is clearly passionate about her profession: “I’ve photographed newborns and families from 24 countries; people from diverse backgrounds who lead such different lives. But when they hold their kids in their arms, you see how we are all the same deep down – pure, innocent, tender. I fall in love with human-kind every time I photograph people holding their children.”

While a shoot can take up to four hours (during which time Alexia is often “pooped and peed on!”) including set-up and various poses – “they are so standard they even have names, such as the ‘taco’, and the ‘tushy pose’, and perfecting them requires very delicate, tedious ‘sculpting’ of the baby’s body to position her or him perfectly” – a great deal of time is spent in reassuring the parents themselves, Alexia continues.

“Often, the couple have just become parents, and they’re not sure what to expect,” she smiles. “They’ll apologise if the baby cries, and you need to reassure them that this is normal; or perhaps the mother is feeling insecure after the birth and doesn’t want to be in the photo – so you gently encourage them, let them know just how beautiful they are and how special this moment is. It’s important that the parents know you’re not going to just get the shot and disappear: it’s about communicating with both the baby and the family, creating connections with and for people that will be there on film for years to come.”

As per professional dictate, Alexia has prepared a written guide for those new parents who are not sure what a shoot involves: “Those first few days after you bring your new baby home can be terribly worrying,” Alexia empathises, “so it’s important that everyone involved feels informed and secure about what to expect. Plus, babies pick up on anxiety and nervousness, so soothing and stroking the baby – even changing diapers and feeding – are all part of the photographer’s job.”

On top of that, there are all the props involved – props which help make a real difference between an amateur and professional finished product. “It’s not just about your camera and your lenses – you need a whole collection of props – baskets, nests, hats, there’s always something new that you want to incorporate into your photos. Many parents are quite surprised by the amount of props I bring with me, but because I’m a perfectionist I want to get great shots and offer a unique set-up. I bring my props from six countries, and they are hand-made by specialised craftspeople who only make newborn photography props. I prefer props made from organic materials. I often try processing raw materials myself, such as felting raw lamb wool, and I hand-paint all my backdrop canvases!”

Currently working with Cypriot craftspeople to develop new props, and incorporating traditional Cypriot elements into the designs, Alexia is insistent that all the materials she uses, and everything she does, ensures the comfort of the newborn. And this, she concludes, ensures that an infant – and the family – is in the best possible hands.

“You get the mother and father with the baby – they have this look, they have this beautiful smile in their eyes, the way they look at each other and the baby – it’s pure happiness and wonderful to experience. I love to get the fathers involved,” Alexia adds, “sometimes they feel a bit left out – they jump to it when you ask them to get involved, they just love it – you see amazing smiles. There’s such a tenderness to it. And a professional captures the essence of that moment, creates and captures this unique connection, which will last forever.”

Alexia Themistocleous is the founder and owner of ‘Sweetmama Photography’, which specialises in newborn, maternity, christening, and family and children photography. For more information, visit her website http://sweetmamaphoto.com or the Facebook page ‘Sweetmama Photography, Cyprus’, email info@sweetmamaphoto.com or call 99938358