Man arrested after crashing car full of duty-free cigarettes

A Bulgarian man was arrested, fined and released after his vehicle was found to contain smuggled cigarettes following an accident, the customs department said Tuesday.

A total of 150 cartons of duty-free cigarettes were found in the vehicle on Sunday after he was involved in an accident. No health warnings were found on the packets, which led the authorities to believe they had been smuggled from the Turkish occupied areas.

The driver was arrested on a judicial warrant and the tobacco products were confiscated. The vehicle was also seized. The total import duty and taxes attributable to the cigarettes amounted to €5,257.

The customs department came to an out of court settlement compromising a total of €7,500 and the man was released, the vehicle will also be given to the owner on payment of €500.