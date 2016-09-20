Tottenham put no time frame on Kane injury

Premier League high-flyers Tottenham Hotspur declined to put a time frame on Harry Kane’s ankle injury on Tuesday amid speculation that the England striker could be out for two months.

The 23-year-old scored the winner against Sunderland on Sunday but was carried off in the 87th minute after turning his ankle while tackling Papy Djilobodji.

“He has injured his ankle ligaments. We will continue to assess him every day but don’t want to put a time frame on it,” Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said on the club’s Twitter feed.

Tottenham are third in the league standings, with three wins from five games, and travel to promoted Middlesbrough on Saturday.

They are also competing in the Champions League again after a five-year absence, with group-stage matches against CSKA Moscow and Bayer Leverkusen on Sept 27 and Oct 18.

A prolonged absence for Kane could also hit England, who have a World