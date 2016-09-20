Tottenham put no time frame on Kane injury

September 20th, 2016 Football 0 comments

Tottenham put no time frame on Kane injury

Tottenham's Harry Kane is stretchered around the pitch after sustaining the injury

Premier League high-flyers Tottenham Hotspur declined to put a time frame on Harry Kane’s ankle injury on Tuesday amid speculation that the England striker could be out for two months.

The 23-year-old scored the winner against Sunderland on Sunday but was carried off in the 87th minute after turning his ankle while tackling Papy Djilobodji.

“He has injured his ankle ligaments. We will continue to assess him every day but don’t want to put a time frame on it,” Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said on the club’s Twitter feed.

Tottenham are third in the league standings, with three wins from five games, and travel to promoted Middlesbrough on Saturday.

They are also competing in the Champions League again after a five-year absence, with group-stage matches against CSKA Moscow and Bayer Leverkusen on Sept 27 and Oct 18.

A prolonged absence for Kane could also hit England, who have a World

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close