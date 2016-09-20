Tourist dies swimming at Yeroskipou beach

After attempts by lifeguards to resuscitate him failed, an 85-year-old British tourist found unconscious in the sea off Yeroskipou beach on Tuesday was transferred to accident and emergency at Paphos hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to police, the man was swimming in the area at around 5.30pm when he lost consciousness under conditions which are being investigated.

Lifeguards manning the area attempted to revive the man after bringing him ashore before police and an ambulance arrived.

An autopsy is expected to be carried out to determine the exact cause of death.

The Briton had arrived in Cyprus for a short holiday.