U.S. ‘outraged’ over reported bombing of Syria aid convoy -State Department

September 20th, 2016 International, Recommended 0 comments

U.S. ‘outraged’ over reported bombing of Syria aid convoy -State Department

Empty food stalls in the rebel-held al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo

The United States is “outraged” by reports that a humanitarian aid convoy was bombed near Aleppo, Syria, on Monday and Washington will reassess future cooperation with Russia, a U.S. State Department spokesman said.

“The destination of this convoy was known to the Syrian regime and the Russian federation and yet these aid workers were killed in their attempt to provide relief to the Syrian people,” State Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

“The United States will raise this issue directly with Russia. Given the egregious violation of the Cessation of Hostilities we will reassess the future prospects for cooperation with Russia,” Kirby said.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close