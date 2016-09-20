UNSG and UK Premier share appreciation for Cyprus leaders’ commitment to achieve a solution within 2016

UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon and UK Prime Minister Theresa May have exchanged views on the ongoing peace talks on Cyprus, expressing their appreciation for the commitment of the leaders of the Greek Cypriot and the Turkish Cypriot communities to achieve a solution within 2016.

Ban and May met on Tuesday, in New York, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and on the agenda of their talks, according to a readout about the meeting, was the Cyprus issue. UN-peace talks between the leaders of the two communities, namely President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci are underway with the aim to reunite the island under a federal roof.

According to the readout, during the meeting, the SG set out the key role of the United Kingdom within the international community, as a permanent member of the Security Council, as well as through its steadfast commitment to meet the 0.7 per cent target for Overseas Development Assistance. He also expressed his gratitude for the UK`s leadership on climate change.

Referring to the discussions at the Summit for Refugees and Migrants, the Secretary-General and the Prime Minister concurred on the need to find solutions that are in the interest of migrants and refugees as well as their countries of origin, transit and destination.

The Secretary-General and the Prime Minister discussed the situation in the Korean peninsula at a moment of heightened tension. The Secretary-General counted on the Security Council’s united leadership to de-escalate tensions and prevent further provocative actions.

Moreover Ban thanked the United Kingdom for hosting the UN Peacekeeping Defence Ministerial in London earlier this month. He expressed his deep concern with the issue of sexual exploitation and abuse in peacekeeping operations.

The Secretary-General expressed his appreciation to the United Kingdom for hosting the Supporting Syria and the Region conference in February this year, and echoed the Prime Minister’s appeal for donors’ pledges to be translated into action. UNSG commended the United Kingdom’s leadership in providing comprehensive support to Somalia.

CNA