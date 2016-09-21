When accordions get together

The Municipal Gardens Theatre in Limassol will be filled with the sound of accordions being played by the Pavel Smirnov Accordion Orchestra from Saint Petersburg on Saturday.

The first-class international orchestra will present a thrilling musical programme of classic, rock and folk-music. The orchestra, that has received numerous international prizes and honours, was founded in 1943 by Pavel Ivanovitsch Smirnov. Now the conducting of the orchestra has been taken over by Smirnov’s sons, professors Yury and Vladimir Smirnov (who will be conducting the orchestra on Saturday) and by his grandson Yaroslav.

The orchestra has been complimented by Russian presidents, it has been present at some of the most memorable events in Russia, and it is also considered to be an official symbol of Russian culture.

Many important composers, including Dimitry Shostakovich and Aram Kachaturjan, acknowledge the orchestra’s extraordinary quality and they also play an important role in supporting and promoting it.

For each concert the conductors are inspired by the musical message of the Russian soul and choose the appropriate pieces spontaneously. With the conductor at the helm, the orchestra weaves notes with passion and experience to provide the best possible performance for their audience.

The Russian orchestra will also be joined by the Cretan orchestra of Ayias Petroupolis Virtuozi.

At the concert, a collection of food and other necessities for the Limassol Municipality Community stores will be organised.

Accordion Virtuosi of Russia

Live performance by the accordion ensemble. September 24. Municipal Gardens Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. Free. Tel: 25-372855