Aek and Apoel’s 100 per cent start under threat

Apoel’s and Aek’s perfect start to the season is under threat as both teams face tricky away games in their rescheduled fixtures against Anorthosis and Ethnikos Achnas respectively.

Even though Apoel have not been beaten at the Antonis Papadopoulos stadium since 2013, Anorthosis have always been a tough opponent to overcome.

More so on Wednesday as Anorthosis will want to prove they remain a force to be reckoned with since they were not given much of a chance at the beginning of season securing a European spot.

Anorthosis, who were held at home last Saturday by newcomers Karmiotissa, will be without three of their summer signings: Herrero, Colunga and Shehu. However, in Rayos they have a quality player capable of unlocking any defence that faces them. And Kalo, who was an Apoel player for a couple of months during the summer period before being shipped off to the Famagusta team, will be out to prove the visitors made the wrong decision in letting him go.

Apoel were handed a blow on Monday when their star striker Igor de Camargo was ruled out of the game after sustaining an injury, while their Argentinian midfielder Bertolio is ineligible for the game. Cypriot Pieros Sotiriou will lead the attack with Orlandi, an ex-Anorthosis player, poised to come in for the Argentinian.

A massive police force is expected at the game especially after the violence that erupted between the two set of fans during the futsal Super Cup earlier this month.

Aek, clearly buoyed by their impressive win over Apollon, have no injury concerns and will be favourites to overcome Ethnikos.

‘Unfortunately we had no time to celebrate our win in Limassol last Sunday with the Achna game just around the corner,’ said Aek’s Spanish coach Imanol Idiakez and concluded, ‘unless we play to the best of our abilities we cannot expect to beat our strong opponents’.

Ethnikos Achnas are rooted at the foot of the table with just one point and need to get something out of this game to pull away.

Achna’s coach Danilo Dončić was disappointed by his team’s weekend loss to Omonia but said that results will come if they continue playing as they did last Saturday.

Anorthosis vs Apoel 18.00 & Ethnikos Achnas vs Aek 19.00