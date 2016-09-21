Syrian warplane crashes

A Syrian warplane crashed north of Damascus on Wednesday, but it was unclear if it had been shot down or crashed because of a technical fault, monitoring group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The jet crashed in the Eastern Qalamoun area near the Syrian capital. The fate of the pilot was unknown, the British-based Observatory said.

Islamic State said in an online statement that the plane had been shot down.

It followed an air raid carried out overnight by Syrian or Russian warplanes which killed four medical workers and at least nine rebel fighters near Aleppo, said Observatory

The raid hit the town of Khan Touman southwest of Aleppo city, an area controlled by insurgents. The British-based Observatory said the rebels killed were from the Islamist alliance Jaish al-Fatah.

The medical staff killed were working for the Union of Medical Care and Relief Organisations (UOSSM), it said. UOSSM confirmed in a statement that four of its staff had been killed.