September 21st, 2016

The 2016 BEST LEGAL conference will take place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Limassol from 25 to 27 September. Now in its third year, the event, which is organized by the Cyprus business magazine SUCCESSFUL BUSINESS, has become the leading legal conference in Cyprus directed at attendees from overseas, with last year’s event attracting more than 100 prominent businesspeople, lawyers and other professionals from 21 countries.

As in previous years, Andreas Neocleous & Co LLC will be the principal sponsors of the event and several partners from the firm will be speaking at the conference.

The conference will focus on five main topics, namely the latest changes in European and international legislation for fiscal transparency, alternative dispute resolution, international trust law, recent changes in legislation and trust planning and recent developments related to the Eurasian Economic Union.

