Buy a book, save a dog

If you are in downtown Nicosia on Saturday from 10am until 5pm, then why not get yourself down to the Weaving Mill where you can buy new or slightly used books, have a coffee, have a chat and also help save animals in need.

The event, the third of its kind, is being organised by PAWS (Protecting Animals Without Shelter) in cooperation with Yfantourgeio (the Weavingmill) Book Club

Both new and slightly used books will be sold from €1, and all profits collected will go towards financially supporting PAWS, so that the organisation can buy medical and other supplies needed to care for stray animals.

The event is also supported by @Studentlife.com.cy – a full-service company that serves youths on the island – with academic books being sold for €10 each. Part of the proceeds from the sale of these books will go back to the organisation.

If you have books to spare and you would like to donate them to charity, why not bring them down with you so they can be sold at other bazaars to come.

Buy a Book, Save a Stray

Book bazaar to support P.A.W.S. September 24. The Weaving Mill, Nicosia. 10am-5pm. Tel: 99-409900