Calling out around the world…are you ready?

Just when you thought you knew all there is to know about the Rolling Stones and seen pretty much all there is to see about the four-piece English rock band that has been rolling down the road since 1962, cinemas around the world give us a one-night only opportunity to learn more and see more of the rockers in action.

Havana Moon, to be shown around the world on Friday at 9pm, shows what happened at the record-breaking concert the iconic band gave on March 25 this year in Cuba. On Good Friday, The Rolling Stones became the first rock band to play a massive free outdoor concert to hundreds of thousands of fans in Havana.

The film that captures the historical, once in a lifetime concert, was filmed by award winning director Paul Dugdale – who has also directed Adele, Coldplay and Lenny Kravitz. The result of going where no band has gone before, together with the keen eye of a multiple Grammy nominee behind the camera, is a must see, one night only cinema experience.

Musicscreen, which specialises in bringing music concerts to cinema, are distributing this film to more than 1,000 screens throughout Europe, Australia, Russia, Japan and Latin America – and Nicosia is on that list.

CEO David Pope commented on the event by saying “the Havana Moon cinema experience immerses the audience in fantastic surround sound with super high definition visuals, it is the closest you will get to being there.” While the CEO of Musicscreen said this, The Rolling Stones front man, Mick Jagger said “the Cuba show was simply amazing. It was an incredible moment, a huge sea of people for as far as the eye could see. You could feel the buzz of the enthusiasm from the crowd and that was for me the stand out moment.”

You can’t really mention the Rolling Stones without getting a quote from the guitarist Keith Richards, who said “there’s the sun, the moon, the stars and The Rolling Stones, and now Cuba get the chance to rock out with a night to remember in Havana.”

The British rockers’ highly anticipated free show attracted a million people to the country’s capital city in the same week as President Obama became the first serving US President to visit Cuba in 88 years. TV News reported that Obama was ‘the warm up act’ for the Rolling Stones and Obama paid tribute to the Stones in his first speech to the world’s media in Havana.

As the band took to the stage, there was nothing that could have come between them and their fans, including the Vatican in Rome who had objected to rock n roll in Havana on Good Friday.

During the concert the band played all their hits, including Honky Tonk Women, Jumpin’ Jack Flash, It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll, Paint It Black, Brown Sugar, and Satisfaction.

Together with most of the rest of the world, we can also enjoy being as close as we can get to this historical event on Friday at the Pantheon Cinema in Nicosia. The cinema will also screen the film on Saturday.

Screening of the Rolling Stones in Cuba concert. September 23-24. Pantheon cinema, Nicosia. 9pm. €8. Tel: 22-675787