Cyprus to celebrate EuroBirdwatch on 2nd of October

The non-governmental organisation BirdLife Cyprus invites people to take the opportunity to discover the fascinating world of bird migration on 2 October, during the EuroBirdwatch 2016 Day.

A press release by BirdLife Cyprus says that at this point of the year, millions of migratory birds are leaving Europe flying to their wintering places in Africa, noting that Cyprus is on one of the main migratory flyways in Europe and so every autumn and spring hundreds of thousands of birds pass through the island.

“This year’s EuroBirdwatch in Cyprus will take place on Sunday 2 October 2016 where we will be watching the autumn migration from different sites, giving you a unique opportunity to see raptors, soaring birds, cranes, bee-eaters and other species as they travel over Cyprus during migration”, it says.

It is noted that binoculars, telescopes and bird guides will be provided by BirdLife Cyprus and participation is free and open to people of all ages.

The EuroBirdwatch is an annual event comprising hundreds of nationally organised activities.

The aim of EuroBirdwatch 2016 is to raise awareness for the wonders of bird migration and the needs of the migratory birds.

Anyone interested should contact BirdLife Cyprus (Tel.: +357-22455072, Email: birdlifecyprus@birdlifecyprus.org.cy, http://www.birdlifecyprus.org) to be informed about the meeting points to observe and count birds.

CNA