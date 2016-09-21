Cyprus President congratulates Armenian counterpart on Independence Day

September 21st, 2016 News in Brief 0 comments

Cyprus President congratulates Armenian counterpart on Independence Day

The President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades sent on Tuesday a congratulatory message to the President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Independence of Armenia, underlining that “the bonds between Cyprus and Armenia are as strong and resilient as ever”.

He further reiterates Cyprus’ commitment to the enhancement and deepening of bilateral relations and notes that “Cyprus will continue to stand in solidarity and in support of Armenia’s efforts for prosperity and regional peace”.

According to an official announcement, Anastasiades also notes that both countries share common values and traditions, as well as a historical and cultural connection.

He refers finally to the presence of a vibrant Armenian-Cypriot community in Cyprus, whose invaluable contribution and achievements, he notes, enrich all aspects of society.

CNA

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close