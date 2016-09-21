Europa Donna welcomes creation of specialized breast cancer centre

After years of campaigning, the island will soon have a specialised breast cancer centre it was announced on Wednesday by Europa Donna Cyprus.

In a press conference to announce the annual Pink Silhouette walk for breast cancer awareness, which is to take place on October 9, Europa Donna also said that next month the breast cancer centre would be inaugurated at the Nicosia general hospital, on October 17.

“It seems we won the 2016 bet. We feel very moved to finally announce the opening of the first breast centre in Cyprus,” Europa Donna Cyprus board member Stella Kyriakidou said in her address. The creation of the centre, which will offer specialised treatment to women and men with breast cancer, would translate according to statistics, to 30 per cent fewer deaths.

Europa Donna had launched a campaign in 2009 which lasted several years, urging the health ministry to take the necessary steps for the creation of a specialised breast centre in Cyprus, according to the European Parliament resolution on breast cancer. The resolution calls on member states to ensure nationwide provision of interdisciplinary breast cancer centres in accordance with EU guidelines by 2016. The online petition was signed by more than 21,000 people.

Breast cancer is the most common among women and the main cause of death, the head of Europa Donna Evi Papadopoulou said. “The last years however, due to information and timely diagnosis, better medication, and specialisation, survival rates reach 80 per cent. Cyprus is close to these rates,” she said.

She added that apart from the pink silhouette walk, Cyprus would also mark the European Breast Health Day on October 15, which aims to disseminate information concerning breast health and raise awareness of prevention and early detection of breast cancer among women and girls. During that day a number of events will take place including the illumination of buildings in all towns, while all Europa Donna offices will be open to provide information.

Europa Donna, Papadopoulou said, continues to pursue access and upgrade of services, as well as new drugs and new tests to replace in some cases, unnecessary chemotherapy.

As regards the pink silhouette walk, which is supported for the eighth consecutive year by Piraeus Bank, it will take place on October 9 at 11am. The walk will begin from the Makarios Avenue parking space and will end at the Bank of Piraeus building.

This year, 604 pink and two blue silhouettes will be placed, for the new breast cancer cases diagnosed last year and 71 white ones for the women who lost the battle with the disease.

The CEO of Piraeus Bank George Appios, said that the first year the walk took place around 200 participated, whereas last year that number rose to 12,000.

He added that after seven years of struggle for the creation of the breast cancer centre, “the vision has become a reality”.

He thanked the government, the health ministry and all the people who participated in the walks and signed the petition for the creation of the breast centre.