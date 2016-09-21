London the ‘perfect choice for Euro 2020 climax’

New UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin believes London is the perfect choice to stage the climax to Euro 2020 after 12 other cities across the continent host earlier matches, he said on Wednesday.

Under the controversial format being used for the tournament’s 60th anniversary, those cities will stage four games each with the semi-finals and final in the English capital.

Before being elected last week, Ceferin had said the plan was a risk and would be difficult for travelling fans.

In his first official engagement since the election, however, the Slovenian lawyer spoke positively about the format at the launch of the London logo in a ceremony that will be replicated in the other host cities over the next few weeks.

They are Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Brussels, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, Munich, Rome and St Petersburg.

“I’m delighted to be in England, the country that gave football to the world,” Ceferin told an audience including delegates from all 13 hosting football associations and England manager Sam Allardyce.

“The tournament will be unique and memorable in a variety of ways.

“What better way could there be than to take the final tournament to all four corners of our continent?

“London is a wonderful, vibrant multicultural city and an intense hotbed of football.”