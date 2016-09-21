A minute with Simela Voniati Author



Where do you live?

I live in a house in the heart of Nicosia.

Best childhood memory?

Building tree houses with my brother, skateboarding and going on road trips with my 7-member family. Since we are seven and I am the youngest one, the extra child that would not fit in the car, I lied in the back of the car (where the speakers or the tissues are now) and I was star-gazing and dreaming! I still do that but from a regular seat in the car!

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favorite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

Mezostrati for a great meze, Moondogs for the best burger, Efkalyptoi for a perfect ofto at summer time. I really dislike snails.

What did you have for breakfast?

Frappe medium with lots of milk. Sandwich with lountza, cheese and tomato.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

I’m a night person. Every morning I get up feeling I need more sleep and at night time I don’t feel sleepy at all! It’s a mystery!

The perfect night out would include good friends with good food anywhere.

Best book ever read?

My own! As the saying we have in Cyprus ‘if you don’t talk nice for your house it will fall on you’, I have to make you want to read it! It’s called Τσια-tease-ζω (Tsia-tease-zo). Another book I read and loved was Perfume: The Story of a Murderer by Patrick Süskind. A powerful tale set in 18th century France, when an infant is born with the gift of the absolute sense of smell, lives to decipher the odours of Paris, and apprentices himself to a prominent perfumer who teaches him the ancient art of mixing precious oils and herbs. He becomes obsessed with capturing the smells of objects until one day he catches a hint of a scent that will drive him on an ever-more-terrifying quest to create the “ultimate perfume” – the scent of a beautiful young virgin. It’s ironic how much I enjoyed this book since I almost don’t have the sense of smell!

Favourite film of all time?

The Green Mile – a movie that made me realise we shouldn’t criticise people in general and especially by their looks, and also that even when you think that everything is bad, there is always hope.

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

The best destination is always the next destination. Wherever I go, I want to stay for many days to try and experience the place just a bit like the locals do. I want to get lost in small and big streets and find out what this destination wants me to find out. However, if I have to say a country as a favourite holiday destination, that would be anywhere in Spain. I get excited instantly just to hear Spanish! Road trips with good company are the best.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

My favourite two CDs in the car are from System of a Dawn and the other one is from Marilyn Manson. My favourite radio stations though make sure that I listen to a variety of music.

What is always in your fridge?

Expired milk. Can someone please suggest to Cypriot dairy companies start producing half litre fresh milk bottles?!

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

My dream house would be a free house. If someone doesn’t have kids and wants me to inherit their house, please let me know!

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

My parents. The people who brought me to life and transformed a big part of my character, always have something interesting to say or make me realise something I wasn’t ready to realise before.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Misery loves company! I would have a big party, hug all my favourite people and dance to Skyfall (This is the end) by Adele!

What is your greatest fear?

The loss of a loved one or if I go first, the thought that my loved ones would be sad.

Tell me a joke…

What did the DNA say to the other DNA? “Do these genes make me look fat?”

Tsia-tease-zo is a book about Cypriot traditional poems. For more information www.facebook.com/tsiateasezw, 99-401505