QATAR AIRWAYS STARTS FLYING A380 TO SYDNEY DUE TO INCREASE IN PASSENGER DEMAND

Flagship A380 aircraft increases daily capacity by 44 per cent to cater for robust leisure and business travel demand to and from Sydney

DOHA, Qatar – Sydney has become Qatar Airways’ first destination in Australia to be served by the super-jumbo A380 aircraft, just six months after it joined the carrier’s global network.

Following the route’s inauguration with the Boeing 777-300 on 1 March 2016, Qatar Airways has seen a steady growth in demand for its service on the route. The 517-seater A380 aircraft increases Qatar Airways’ current daily capacity by 44 per cent on this route to meet the growing travel and trade demand.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “From the moment we inaugurated service to Sydney earlier this year, we have been welcomed with open arms. Customers flying to and from Sydney appreciate our global route network and our efficient flight schedules, which save them hours of time on the average itinerary. We are pleased to respond in kind, with the introduction of the A380 service to Sydney, offering 517 seats per flight.

“Qatar Airways brings travellers from Australia to more destinations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa than any other airline serving Australia today. Australia is one of the main hubs of the business world in Asia Pacific, with many passengers flying worldwide for business and leisure. What better way to serve travellers from this key destination than to introduce our iconic A380 to the country, starting with the nation’s biggest hub, Sydney.”