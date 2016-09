A motorcycle owned by a man from Limassol and reported stolen in July was destroyed by arson on Tuesday night in a field in Ayios Nicolaos.

Police said it received information about a motorcycle in flames in a field in Ayios Nicolaos, in Limassol. The fire was put out by a fire service crew, but the motorcycle, worth around €300, was destroyed.

The motorcycle was reported stolen on July 30.

Police said a flammable substance was used to set the fire.