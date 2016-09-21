Ten years for cocaine possession with intent to supply

A 39-year-old father of five was jailed for 10 years by the Paphos Criminal Court after he was found guilty of possession cocaine with intent to supply, as well as possession of substances used to cut the drug.

The case dates back to early December last year, when drug squad officers searched a building in Marathounda village, initially finding nothing incriminating.

A subsequent search of the yard however, found three buried plastic containers with 438 grammes of cocaine, 230 grammes of levamisole, an anthelmintic (worming) drug used in animals and cancer treatment, and an amount of phenacetin, a pain-relieving and fever-reducing drug.

Both levamisole and phenacetin are used as diluents for cocaine. They are banned in Cyprus due to negative effects on human health.

Michalakis Efthymiou has two previous convictions, which, the court said, had to be taken into account.