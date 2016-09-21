Let’s all treat foreign visitors to products offered by Cypriot producers, promoting the most beautiful side of Cyprus – its unique hospitality!

Τhe sense of hospitality and the need to treat visitors, traits of the Cypriot people since ancient times, make Cyprus unique, and more than a beautiful country. AEGEAN promotes the warmth of the Cypriot people and its unrivalled hospitality, by creating the ‘Treat them’ initiative. It calls on everyone to treat foreigners visiting the country to special Cypriot foods, offered by Cypriot producers, as a thank-you for honouring the island with their vacations.

If you want to treat those visiting Cyprus this year, all you have to do is visit http://cyprus.filepsetous.com/ and follow the procedure – choose a flight, a seat, and a gift, and create your personalised card with a wish – and AEGEAN’s people will deliver it for you, along with their sweetest smile.

Some 300 foreign visitors returning to their country with AEGEAN, for three weeks starting September 13, will find a surprise in their seat from one of you, thanking them, along with AEGEAN, for their visit to Cyprus and ‘treating’ them with products offered by Cypriot producers.

Naturally, foreign visitors who wish to thank the providers of their gift will also be able to do so through #aGiftFromCyprus, spreading social media with images of the thanks and treats of Cypriots.

The treats created by AEGEAN, with the valued contribution of local producers and manufacturers, exclusively for this initiative, include local products like traditional rusks and cookies, sweet delights, pastelaki (roasted honey-coated nut brittle), herbs from Cyprus, carob products, as well as olive-oil cosmetics, spreading a taste of Cyprus abroad.

With this challenge, AEGEAN places the focus of the initiative on the promotion of Cypriot entrepreneurship and manufacturing abroad, through every communication channel it has.

Enjoy the initiative’s new video:

https://youtu.be/INyZB3itCzA

‘Treat them’ and the most hospitable and beautiful image of Cyprus will travel around the world in AEGEAN’s planes.