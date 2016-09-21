Our View: Gas cash plan should keep politicians in check

Finance minister Haris Georgiades’ plan to create a legal framework for the administration of hydrocarbon revenue seems a bit premature considering exploitation of the Aphrodite plot is expected to commence in 2020 at the earliest. This is assuming there is a settlement of the Cyprus problem by then or in its absence there is some understanding with Turkey regarding the exploitation of gas reserves. Without some form of arrangement, it is questionable whether any company would be willing to invest in extracting gas from Cyprus’ EEZ.

We have not even mentioned the possibility that extracting natural gas might not be viable in 2020 because of other factors such as low world prices or low demand. Nevertheless, Georgiades has assumed that work would proceed as planned and has decided to prepare a legal framework to ensure the revenue if and when it arrives would not be squandered on creating more public sector jobs, increasing welfare payments, building more roads or buying weaponry for the National Guard. This is always the danger given the tendency for reckless spending by our politicians.

The minister found a more politically acceptable justification for the bill regulating the management of revenue. He said: “What makes its institutionalisation urgent and important now is that we send a very timely message abroad, but mainly at home that Cyprus can handle hydrocarbons revenue in a serious and responsible manner.” The reality is that the legal framework is necessary because our politicians cannot be trusted to handle revenue in a serious and responsible manner. This is the same thinking that led to the establishment of the fiscal council that is responsible for monitoring public spending and ensuring it remained within specific limits.

The bill presented to the House finance committee stipulated that as long as the public debt was above 80 per cent of GDP, half the hydrocarbons revenue would go towards reducing this debt. When it is below 80 per cent but above the limit of 60 per cent – set by the Maastricht criteria – only 25 per cent of revenue would go towards the public debt and the rest would be used for the creation of reserves. Making legal provisions on how gas revenue would be used may have been a condition set by the international lenders.

Whatever the reasons for the legal framework, which was drafted with the help of foreign consultants, it is a very good idea given how profligate and irresponsible our politicians have proved when in government.