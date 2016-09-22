Our View: Kadis is incapable of showing resolve

JUST a week into the new school year, primary school teachers held a one-hour work stoppage in protest against the education ministry’s decision not to hire more teachers on a permanent basis. Their union’s board will meet again next Tuesday to decide whether to escalate its measures, or to put it another way, the ministry has been given one week to give in to Poed’s blackmail. If it fails to do as Poed commands it will be faced with more disruptive action at primary schools, something that is bound to infuriate parents.

This outrageous behaviour is a direct consequence of the abject weakness, bordering on spinelessness, consistently displayed by the education minister Costas Kadis in his dealings with the teaching unions. His tendency to give in to union bosses, without even the pretence of resisting, as soon as they raise their voice or criticise him in the media has exposed him as the pushover he is. He has been easy prey for the union wolves, pandering to them even after they have publicly embarrassed him and forced him to change his decisions.

What could be expected from a minister who is intimidated by a secondary school students’ union and invites its representatives to his office to brief and consult them about ministry policy? The latest dispute perfectly illustrates his weakness. Before this school year started and Poed was informed of the number of new primary school teaching posts the ministry had proposed, it started protesting and threatening to strike if it was not increased. As if to advertise his cowardice, Kadis immediately increased the number, prompting the secondary teachers’ union to accuse him of giving in to Poed’s blackmail.

Poed, however, decided that 100-plus new permanent posts proposed by Kadis and approved by the council of ministers was not enough, and staged Wednesday’s stoppage in protest. After mildly criticising the union and countering its claims, Kadis, quite incredibly, announced that the door to his office was always open to Poed’s representatives, indicating that he was happy to negotiate another retreat. He may as well give his office to the Poed chief as he is effectively allowing him to run primary education.

If we had an education minister with backbone, he would have not put up with this bullying by the unions. He would have made it clear that his ministry is in charge of the schools – not Poed or Oelmek – and has the constitutional power to decide how they should be run. As the employer it also has the power to decide how many new teachers it will hire on 10-month contracts. The unions have no constitutional, legal or moral authority to have say in – let alone dictate – the decision-making of the ministry.

Kadis, regrettably, is incapable of showing such resolve, preferring seeking consensus, which is code for abrogating ministerial responsibility surrendering power to the unions. His public humiliation by the unions, under the circumstances, is nothing less than what he deserves.