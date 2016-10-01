Cyprus celebrates Independence Day

The Republic of Cyprus celebrates on Saturday the 56th anniversary since the declaration of its Independence, with a military parade that will take place in Nicosia.

President Nicos Anastasiades will receive the salute of the parade, which begins at 11am, in the presence of the country’s political and military leadership.

The Greek Defence Minister Panos Kamenos will also attend the parade. Following the parade, he will be received by president Anastasiades.

Earlier in the day, a religious service was held at the Imprisoned Graves, where the president laid a wreath in honor of the 13 fighters of the 1955-1959 liberation struggle (EOKA) against the British rule, who are buried there.

At noon, the President will host a reception for the diplomatic corps.