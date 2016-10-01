Cyprus celebrates Independence Day

The Republic of Cyprus celebrates on Saturday the 56th anniversary since the declaration of its Independence, with a military parade that will take place in Nicosia.

President Nicos Anastasiades will receive the salute of the parade, which begins at 11am, in the presence of the country’s political and military leadership.

The Greek Defence Minister Panos Kamenos will also attend the parade. Following the parade, he will be received by president Anastasiades.

Earlier in the day, a religious service was held at the Imprisoned Graves, where the president laid a wreath in honor of the 13 fighters of the 1955-1959 liberation struggle (EOKA) against the British rule, who are buried there.

At noon, the President will host a reception for the diplomatic corps.

 

 

  • Mike Smith

    Great! What good has independence done for Cyprus. Thank God for it. A divided island and a Turkish occupation and thousands of NPLs and mini palaces and Mercs owned by the elites while everyone else gets shafted.

    EOKA killed more GCs than Brits and killed them in a brutal Mafia style. IE shooting men even in churches. Tying men to trees and torturing them to death. Or even hanging them. Bet EOKA hung more GCs than the Brits did.

    • Aoibaris

      and the flag of the country who started all the problems in the parade

      • Mike Smith

        It’s hard to blame it on one country. It’s the fault of Cyprus’s rich and turbulent history. Any earlier rebellion was snuffed out and resulted in mass massacres. British rule was harsh but nothing on the earlier rulers from the Lusigians to the Ottomans.

        • Aoibaris

          the Ottoman Empire in 1571 led to the recognition of the Orthodox Church as the only legal Christian church. The church was considered by the Ottomans to be the political leadership of the Christian population! Greek Cypriots had two very important administrative positions: the Archbishop, who headed the Orthodox Church, recognized as the sole representative of the Greek Cypriot population from the 1670s onwards, and the Dragoman, chosen from the candidates determined by the Archbishop.

          Ottoman ruling system reinforced the position of the Orthodox Church and the cohesion of the ethnic Greek population. Gradually the Archbishop of Cyprus became not only religious but ethnic leader as well, something the Ottoman Turks promoted, wanting to have somebody responsible for the loyalty of the Greek flock. In this way the Church undertook the task of the guardian of the Greek cultural legacy, although diminished since the country’s independence.

    • Elias the cypriot

      Mike ,i will tell you what good our independence from the brittish yoke has done.
      Under you pirate britts the cypriots were starving, high taxes, little employment opportunities provided , infact during ww2 the few industries on the isle were shut down to force cypriots to join the brittish army in the fight against the axis.
      Our independence despite the sabotaged constitution forced by you the britts down our throats has allowed our children a better level of education and employment opportunities.
      To insinuate what good has our freedom from your britt yoke done for us is saying no less that your freedom is worth more than ours and to be honest its what i expected from a culture less imperialistic thieving murdering satanic race of warmongering trouble making parasites.
      Now heres a thought, eff off back to your warmless decrepid rain and mould soaked corner of the world,take your foot and mouth with and lezve the rest of the workd alone to solve the legacey of your crimes against humanity.

  • KK

    RoC is all we have. We’ll find a good way to reintegrate tCs. No zones. No super privileges. “Turkey” is headed in directions no tC should want to experience. I will be proud and blessed to live in an RoC where tCs have their fair share (that does not involve veto rights at any level) as a community and every right as myself as individuals. There is no other way. We must make it work.

  • mmMMmMMmMMMmm

    Happy independence day South! This is the day when you have totally got rid of the British, Greeks and Turks and have gained back control of the entire island! Oh wait….?!

    • emba paphos

      Cheeky comement, I have to say that many Gc were tortured and suffered during the struggle to overthrow british rule, and many also died, so these parades are in part a show of respect to them for the ultimate sacrifices. Regardless of whether these GC had aspiratiosn for enosis with greece or not they died for a free cyprus…..Of course they would be turning in their graves to see how things have now panned out….

      • mmMMmMMmMMMmm

        I guess you are right. Anyone who fights the British deserves full respect. However calling it ‘independece day’ is still a little far fetched.

        • emba paphos

          I tell you what many of the GC say, ” we had the lion ‘with us’ and we got them to leave”….quite ironic

          • mmMMmMMmMMMmm

            Bless them.

      • Mike Smith

        Yes and many GCs were tortured and murdered by so called patriots many of whom were really gangsters masquerading as patriots as has been documented in several books.

  • TC Alkan Volkan

    CYPRUS FLAGS ON INDEPENDANTS DAY AND NONE OF THE BLUE AND WHITE MOTHERS FLAG . YOU SHOULD BE PROUD OF YOUR MOTHERS FLAG .

    • Leprof

      what about your dad’s you moron?

    • Petra Dao

      Are you blind? Look at the left side of the pic and you will see the blue and white flag withe CROSS bigger than your brain. Haha

  • Roberto

    Happy independence Day.
    Good bless Cyprus!.

    • Anton Tunç

      if only she was really independent 🙂 regardless if today is the occasion then may it be happy independence day to all cypriots

  • Wanderer

    People died so that jokers from their own villages get to play kinglets.
    What is there to celebrate?
    Hong Kong, on the other hand was under British governors until 1999. It is the most economically free place in the world and is very prosperous.
    Unfortunately the British did not do as good a job at home, these days the UK is a police/surveillance state and a socialist sh*thole going down the drain. 🙁

    • dave

      Hong Kong had the advantage of ‘real existing socialism’next door, where 100 million died under Chairman Mao,,which concentrated minds

      It also had the advantage of having an adult as financial secretary in JJ Cowperthwaite. His introduction of free market economic policies are widely credited with turning postwar Hong Kong into a thriving global financial centre.

      • Wanderer

        True. The fact that Hong Kong’s was populated mostly by people who ran away from communism in the mainland China was also a factor. But the fact that there was no mechanism to vote in socialism (“democracy”) also helped a lot. Look at what is going around the world. All so called “developed countries” are on the brink of becoming socialist economic basket cases, not to mention places like Latin American countries, which unlike “developed countries” did not have as much wealth to squander but still experimented with “democracy” and “universal suffrage.” (which inevitably leads to socialist economic collapse)

        • Slomi

          2016 has one Iceland-one Singapore-one Columbia to see with admiration. Countries having a population with self esteem and self confidence in inner strength.

          • Wanderer

            What are you talking about?

            • Anton Tunç

              you should read more international news

  • Eye on Cyprus

    25 Cyprus flags in one place. Makes a change from largest kebab, longest bra chain, etc.: yet no mention of the famed Guinness Book of Records.

  • Slomi

    I am very happy to see only Cypriot flags in this picture.

    • Mist

      Sorry, Wrong top left on top of the dais.

      • Gipsy Eyes

        Well spotted!

    • Limpori

      Me too. I was thinking the same. I agree with you for once!

    • steven

      Well it is Cyprus isn’t it? What flags did you expect to see.

      • Mike

        If you live here Steven you will be well aware that Greek flags outnumber Cypriot flags by a vast majority and comments here over the years have indicated the bemusement that foreigners feel when they witness foreign (Greek) flags being flown by Cypriots and almost no Cypriot flags to be seen. However as it is Cyprus’ independence day I assume foreigners are pleased to see Cypriot flags being the majority flown in the photograph.

        • Anton Tunç

          is it any diffrent in the north? 🙂

        • steven

          Actually I do live over there for some of the year and to be honest it is a bit exaggerated. Recently Cypriots have had enough of the lazy kalamries anyway so it won’t be long before we hardly see any at all.

    • Neroli

      The blue and white ones have just gone past!

      • Kibristan

        :-))

    • Eye on Cyprus

      They must have scoured the island to find so many. There must be 25 of them.

  • EruDite

    I wonder which flag will outweigh the other? And what nationality is the commander in chief of the army that will provide the military parade?
    No prizes for the correct answers.

    • Anton Tunç

      i dont think south will let north to have high positions best they will land you ministery of agriculture :)their wiew point is though they dont say it in the open is they are majority therefore they rule the island north is expected to be a subject thats why they are hell bent demanding settlers to leave 🙂

      • EruDite

        Hell bent eh? The racists can go there and beyond. They’ll never dominate TCs again.

        • Anton Tunç

          As long as numbers are in favour of GC’s they ll always dominate you incase of solution, This is historical and modern day fact :).your only chance of having fair solution is either getting trnc recognized based on 2 state approach if south agrees to this(with give or takes) or have the numbers up for one state so as not to be harrassed by GC’s in future and have half the power

          • Limpori

            In a normal functioning democracy the majority has the main say. Turks on Cyprus renounce this and we have therefore come to discussing a bi zonal compromise.

            • Anton Tunç

              good luck then 🙂

      • steven

        Mate I really don’t understand what you are on about. Where did you learn to learn to speak and write English?

        • Anton Tunç

          post wasnt for you

          • steven

            You still can’t speak or write english properly peasant!

            • Anton Tunç

              this 29 years old peasant been places you can only imagine met with people whose iq far greater than all fo your family tree 🙂 i ll reply as long as you entertain me 🙂

              • Slomi

                Listen, on this island the FIRST indigenous race was of mill owners? factory owners? what was on this island and what is on this island except land so people by their forefather profession must be peasants and farmers here too?NO?
                Some people in life are never taught by their elders to respect others.

                • Anton Tunç

                  i dont reccommend taking this half wit seriously hes a troll 🙂

    • Limpori

      None of your business is it? FO

      • EruDite

        lol you work in the Foreign Office do you little piece of…..

        • Limpori

          Fanatical Ottoman…

  • Mist

    First film was great, the second not very good.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      Bit like here: the first one was 16th August 1960 but when this clashed with the traditional feature 15th August two week annual shut down of everything, including independence parades it was moved to 1st October. Still waiting for Independence Day 3……

    • Eye on Cyprus

      Sharp! Nice!

  • Bystander

    Oh, yes. Hooray.

  • Disruptive

    Cyprus Independence Day*

    * conditions apply.

