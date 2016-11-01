Stratfor: Cyprus is a key part of Russia’s strategy for the region

Ioannis Kasoulides with Sergei Lavrov

Stratfor, a leading geopolitical intelligence platform, is reporting that Cyprus is a key part of Russia’s strategy for the region in terms of politics and energy and would prefer the island remained divided.

In a report following the meeting between Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Monday, Stratfor said Moscow was keen to maintain its foothold in the area, in relation, not only to its position in the Middle East and its balance with Nato but is also a financial haven and energy concern.

“Given what Russia has on its plate at the moment, such a meeting could appear superfluous, but the small island nation is a key part of Russia’s strategy for the region,” Stratfor said

Referring to a series of meetings with Cypriot leaders in recent weeks, including with the head of the opposition party, Andros Kypianou. “Moscow is ensuring that it has a good handle on the entirety of the island’s political sphere”.

It recalled that had used its position on the UN Security Council in 2004 to veto a resolution for a settlement based on the Annan plan.  Lavrov during his meeting with Kasoulides called on the UN not to “impose its vision” of a settlement on Cyprus, it added.

“Moscow has a serious interest in preserving the status quo. A reunification would free up the island — and other foreign powers — to focus instead on a string of issues concerning Russia,” it said.

Stratfor said Cyprus was strategically located within launching distance of several Middle Eastern and North African crises — particularly in Syria, Iraq and Libya.

“Russia also covets Cyprus for financial reasons. For decades, the island has served as an offshore banking and money-laundering hub for Russian companies and individuals,” the Stratfor report added.  “Cyprus also plays a key role in Moscow’s natural gas strategy.”

It said Russian energy giant Gazprom was trying to move forward with the TurkStream pipeline, which would carry Russian supplies to Turkey and beyond to Europe.

“A divided Cyprus is an important long-term spoiler to any competing pipeline heading toward Turkey or Southern Europe from Egypt or Israel, which would likely need to transit Cypriot or Northern Cypriot waters, given that the other option would be to route it through Lebanese or Syrian waters,” the report said.

“This leaves Cyprus in a tough position; caught between the sweeteners Russia has provided in the past — financial incentives, investment, trade, tourism and political connections — and the opportunity for a political settlement that would deeply benefit the island and strengthen its ties with the West.”

It suggested that with Moscow talking a lot with opposition parties in Cyprus, there was a question mark over whether Russia’s friendly gestures “could turn into internal meddling to impede progress in the reunification talks”.

“In the end, the future trajectory of the small Mediterranean island will have an outsized effect not only on the region but also on the goals and ambitions of larger global powers with a vested interest in Cyprus,” Stratfor said.

  • Henry

    “Moscow has a serious interest in preserving the status quo. A reunification would free up the island — and other foreign powers — to focus instead on a string of issues concerning Russia,” Yes, because the biggest problem Cyprus ever had, and the only thing the country should focus on is there problems with Russia… Sirieusly, does anyone really believe this propoganda.

    And about a united stand against Russia with the EU. Russia only needs 1 veto (Greece, Italy, Hungary etc) they dont need Cyprus for that.

  • Philippos

    I told you, the Russians are coming for us and to judge by Kasoulides expression in the photograph, he has just been told what’s what by Lavrov

  • Paranam Kid

    Strategic Forecasting, Inc. — known as Stratfor — is an American publisher and global intelligence company founded in 1996 in Austin, Texas.
    Well, well, what a coincidence that a US company based in 1 of the most conservative states comes out with this “news”, just when the US government is ratcheting up its Russia bashing.

  • Slomi

    The regional expansion plan is oozing out from greedy mouths.

  • Mr. Poopybutthole

    Cypriot Soviet Socialist Republic
    Sounds nice

    • Slomi

      Till the time it is in EU and till the time it owes a lot of money to EU, this dream will stay as a dream. Wooohooo.

  • costaskarseras

    Thank you Stratfor for putting the record straight. The Cypriots have wrongly been blaming the US and the UK for causing the NATO-Turkish invasion, the occupation of 37% of their country’s territory, forcefully expelling 200 000 people from their homes and the town of Varosha has remained uninhabited for the last 42 years. If the claim that a divided Cyprus is not in NATO’s interest and favours Russia, it is in the hands of the US to deny Russia this advantage by playing a more positive part in uniting Cyprus, instead of the US and the UK accepting the occupation. They have also been trying with dubious and immoral plans like the Anan Plan to legalese the results of the NATO-Turkish invasion.

    • almostbroke

      This NATO -Turkish invasion quote is nearly ‘up there ‘ with ‘neo liberalism ‘
      Yes I think you would be far more comfortable in North Korea you could wallow in the totalitarianism of that country and you could investigate if there are any ‘soup kitchens ‘ , food parcels ‘ any hint of the accursed ‘neo liberalism ‘ being implemented , or you could join your AKELcomrades in Cyprus and get lessons on how to get your sticky fingers further down the cookie jar that the rest of the charlatans running the country , naw not austere enough it has to be North Korea !

  • Neroli

    Cyprus has to chose which side she wants to be on, EU or Russia. Putin won’t stop until he has Russia back to USSR days

    • Mr. Poopybutthole

      Most of Cypriots do not care about politics. They are only daydreaming about pre-2013 Russian money.

    • Slomi

      Neroli, Cyprus has no choice fortunately. It is buried under a heavy EU loan/bail out cash money which she has eaten up and even the interest payment is not started effectively. It has no choice but to be in EU and with EU or Russia may pay this debt (though Russia has no money itself ) and then any annexation is very beautiful.

  • I’llbeback

    Cyprus and the Cypriot people cannot trust anyone. They can’t even trust their own leaders, bankers and elites.

    Even though Stratfor is led by ex US intell types there’s probably a lot of truth in this. Might give the USA more incentive to help pressure Turkey for a solution. But perhaps Turkeys too into the Russian gas pipeline to Europe deal.

    This could get very dirty.

  • TheBlueHornett

    Another step in the take over of Cyprus by the Russian State. Make up your mind Cyprus before it’s too late. You might want to sit on the fence but you can’t sleep on it.

  • Barry White

    An ideal Cyprob solution for our socialist/communist inspired politicians and much of the sheep.

    Russia to have a military base in South Cyprus. Guarantee issue “solved”. Of course, Russia’s BFF Turkey will accept the invite from Mother Russia to keep their own permanent military base in North Cyprus. Everyone happy and cosy until the sheep wake up to a Crimea moment. Job truly done in a very principled way.

    • costaskarseras

      Barry, I know you have a poor opinion of Cypriots and I don’t think they care. They know very well who conspired to partition their country and don’t believe in the bogeyman, Russia.

      The evidence for the NATO conspiracy was provided by justice and peace-loving British people to whom the Cypriots are very grateful.

      Below is a description of the underhanded manner in which the imperialists executed the partition of Cyprus.

      On the 1st September 2014, Colonel Bob Stewart, MP for Beckenham claimed on Radio4 that the BSB in Cyprus are as British as his constituency. We have a foreign member of parliament claiming other people’s land as their own, and how this was achieved you can see below.

      The retired Turkish Gen. Sabri Yirmibeşoğlu admitted that Turks burned mosques to increase animosity toward Greeks in Cyprus.

      William Mallinson Ph.D, a former Member of Her Majesty’s Diplomatic Service writes:
      “The following year an FO official wrote:
      Our attitude to this question is that we wish to assist the Turks as much as possible with the publicity for their case, but must at the same time be careful not to appear to be shielding behind them and to be instigating the statements.
      Britain was in fact tutoring Turkey in how to promote its point of view, namely partition, but had to appear even-handed to the outside world, especially since British fair play was important, at least presentationally. Despite British attempts to calm things down and get Turkey to control the extremist Turkish Cypriots, the opposite proved to be the case, and the riots continued, with over one hundred killed, including eight Greek Cypriots out of a group of thirty five dumped by the British near a Turkish Cypriot village when discovered crouching in a riverbed armed with sticks and stones. [14] Many Greek Cypriots were forced out of their homes in Nicosia. The Governor, Hugh Foot, was to write later:
      “UK’s murky role in Cyprus crisis. By Jolyon Jenkins
      Producer, BBC Radio 4’s Document. Evidence has emerged that British undercover forces were involved in fomenting the conflict between Greek and Turkish Cypriots ten years before the 1974 partition of Cyprus.
      The new evidence found by BBC Radio 4’s programme Document centres on the mystery of Ted Macey. A former Para who accompanied Major Macey on expeditions to Turkish Cypriot villages. There, says the Para, he demonstrated the use of British ammunition and sub-machine guns to the Turkish Cypriot irregular forces….
      At the Major Macey driver’s admission, Turkish terrorist militias out in the villages were being assisted by Major Macey, under instructions of the British government or British forces since he would have had to obtain the ammunition from somewhere and account for it not coming back…..Other documents show that other members of British armed forces were up to their necks in gun running and espionage for the Turks and Turkish Cypriot terrorist militias.
      Major Martin Packard recalls being asked to take a visiting US politician, acting secretary of state George Ball, around the island. Arriving back in Nicosia, says Martin, “Ball patted me on the back, as though I were sadly deluded and he said: That was a fantastic show son, but you’ve got it all wrong, hasn’t anyone told you that our plan here is for partition?”
      Undaunted, Martin pursued plans to move Turkish Cypriots back to the villages they had fled. But just as the first resettlement was about to take place, British General Michael Carver had him arrested and flown off the island – in an unmarked CIA plane.”

      • Neroli

        If you believe all that how can you still live in U.K. spouting your communist views everyday. Time you moved back to Cyprus or Moscow where you belong. Costa why did you move to U.K. anyway?

        • Eye on Cyprus

          I’m guessing, Neroli, that he moved to the UK out of spite. He is a viper in the UK’s bosom.

          • Bemused

            Maybe we should have had a referendum on a Karexit instead of Brexit ?

      • Barry White

        I have a very poor opinion of Communists and Socialist Cypriots and equally those of any other country, Costas.

        And why not?

        This discredited philosophy and moral and economic non-solution has caused the world more woes and mass slaughter of people than any other system in the last 100 years.

        It was a system of some theoretical merit originally that was long ago captured and operated for the benefit of the few over the many and maintained only through the horrors of a police state that smashed any aspect of democratic principles and respect for human rights.

        Fortunately, as with any rotten system run for the benefit of the self-annointed elite it too finally expired in 1989 in most parts of the world, exhausted financially, morally and economically.

        • costaskarseras

          Barry, it appears that you are a relic and a victim of the western propaganda. You ought to know that it was the Soviet flag that was raised on the Reichstag, in the heart of Nazism. Thanks, to the conscientious work of the British Communist and other trade unionists, the people’s standard of living increased and many of us receive decent pensions. Compare the living conditions of the working people with those of the glorious years when “The Sun Never Set on the British Empire”. Apparently, in those days the workhouses were so harsh they reduced their inmates to fighting over scraps of rotting meat.

          The people of Eastern Europe have fallen victims to the anticommunist propaganda and are now paying a heavy price. No more regular employment, free healthcare, education, affordable housing and they are forced in hordes to abandon their countries to feed their families. They are working for peanuts for unscrupulous employers and many are unable to pay rent and live in woods. Some dismiss this comparison between the two systems as nostalgia, pragmatic people would say, yes, socialism/communism had its weakness but it is a lot more humane and treats all its citizens with dignity by providing their essential needs. Unlike capitalism, with its homelessness, soup kitchens, and hard working people being so poorly paid that they have to suffer the indignity of having to go to food banks to feed their families.

          • Bemused

            Another rant from a communist who prefers to live and receive all the benefits from a Capitalist state while at the same time showing only contempt for the country & people who accepted you into its society well over six decades ago.

            You show again contempt for the ordinary people of the the former USSR & Warsaw Pact countries who rejected living under a communist system (same as your self who chose living in a Capitalist country)

            Are you not the person who refuses to admit the truth even though the Russian Duma (Parliament) and Presidents have apologised to the Polish People that the Katyn Wood massacres in which thousands of Polish People where executed by the NKVD acting on the orders of Stalin & Beira !!!!

            Personally I wonder how you still insist on living in the UK when the vast majority of its people do not share your political views and never will.

            Maybe it the money & benefits you get ?

          • almostbroke

            So all the people from Poland , Hungary , East Germany , Bulgaria ,Romania and other countries under communism made a mistake and should have stayed under the totalitarian regimes if communism is so perfect ! Costas I admire you for defending the indefensible ! Especially when you spout your communist propaganda having lived in the great metropolis of capitalism London , most of your life . I suggest you should move to North Korea now there’s a communist country that should ‘float your boat ‘ and fulfil all your communist desires !!!!!!!

          • Barry White

            Ya really got to laugh, Costas. You confused the Soviet Flag that was raised to enslave the peoples of take your pick- Hungary, Poland, Germany, Czechoslovakia, The Baltics, the Balkans, Ukraine and sundry Russian Federation states.

            100s of Millions enslaved by the Communist beast, starved and beaten in the Gulags and denied education and choice of employment and living.

            A terrible indictment of the Nazi-Soviet partnership to enslave 1/2 of Europe.

            But keep at it, Costas, and we do expect a few neoliberals sprinkled in.

            • costaskarseras

              Barry, I told you that you are a relic and a victim of the western propaganda. “Oppressive and grey? No, growing up under communism was the happiest time of my life
              By ZSUZSANNA CLARK

              When people ask me what it was like growing up behind the Iron Curtain in Hungary in the Seventies and Eighties, most expect to hear tales of secret police, bread queues and other nasty manifestations of life in a one-party state.
              They are invariably disappointed when I explain that the reality was quite different, and communist Hungary, far from being hell on earth, was in fact, rather a fun place to live.
              The communists provided everyone with guaranteed employment, good education and free healthcare. Violent crime was virtually non-existent.” Mailonline Sep 26th 2016

              • Barry White

                “No, growing up under communism was the happiest time of my life….” Oh Costas, you have topped yourself!

                Of course, for the 5% ers that captured the state such as Ms Clark it was wonderful. Homes, education, jobs and healthcare that were denied to the 95% were kept for themselves- the Elite.

                The masses in Hungary and the former Soviet block were denied all of these things including democracy, freedom of movement, speech under Communist rule.

                Run by and for the Elite.

                Little wonder the phrase “disappointed Communist” is used for the former Communist Elite.

                Except in Cyprus.

                • Bemused

                  Costas,

                  You where in Moscow in 1957 as a youth where as you admit you fell in love with communism and what you called the Soviet people, in the late sixties you emigrated to the Uk.

                  But apart from that have you ever visited any part of the former USSR met the different nationalities who have since carved out there own Republics. I as you know from this forum sre daily am involved with the Russian Federation & CIS Republics not only by work but by family and living there for well over 23 plus years .

                  Question

                  Are you not the relic as a Brit-Cyp man who in his seventh decade of life clinging to a memory from your youth of a visit to Moscow, holding on to a dead idealism which is no longer held by over 95 % of living Russians. ?

                  You know Costas maybe it all you have clinging to this idealism , but this is 2016 and what life is like say in Ekaterinburg, Kiev, Moscow, St Petersburg, Odessa, Almaty, Aktau, Atyrau, Tbilisi, Odessa, Ufa, Vladivostok etc or how the people live or treat life ?

                  You are stuck in time bubble which you cling to maybe because that is all you have ?

                  Sad is not Costas growing old ?

                  Have you thought about your English family ?

                  Do you do the same to them praise the USSR & Marxist ideology telling them that life in the USSR is better then living in England in 2016 ?

                  Must be difficult them for them to equate that you can take holidays in exotic Cuba or even Cyprus this year when everything is so bad in the Capitalist West or do they just smile when you tell them and then make a diplomatic exit ?

      • Neroli

        Remember Akritas (Yiorhadjis.) and bombing at Paphos Gate of Marlos Drakos statue, to blame the Turkish Cypriots???

  • Veritas

    A policy used by USSR in the past and now by Russia. The politicly blind will never see this reality.

    • Slomi

      True.

  • Dynosavros

    Key part of Russians, Turks , Americans, Israel etc. The problem is that the Island has its own inhabitants . This problem must be solved asap.

  • Jack

    Its a trick Mr Anastasiadis , be very aware , dont take the bread

