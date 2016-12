AEL missed the chance to join AEK at the top of the table when they could only draw 2-2 in Achna against Ethnikos.

But things could have been even worse for the Limassol side as they fought back from 2-0 down, with Lucas Souza hitting an 88th minute equaliser to grab a point.

AEL join champions Apoel in second-place on 37 points, two behind leaders AEK.

In the final match before the Christmas break, Anorthosis beat Aris 2-0, with Esmael Goncalves

scoring both goals.