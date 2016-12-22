Akel backs off from Limassol recount call

As the candidate who lost the municipal elections in Limassol is not interested in a vote recount, Akel will not pursues it, the party’s spokesman Stefanos Stefanou said on Thursday.

Following the election outcome on Sunday, when former Limassol mayor Andreas Christou, who was running for a third term, lost to Nicos Nicolaides by nine votes, there were voices calling for a recount.

Christou however, said on Wednesday he was not interested in a recount and that such calls were made by his associates and Akel members.

Christou ran as an independent in the elections, but was backed by Akel.

The former Limassol mayor said that his only concern was to settle pending municipality affairs before handing the portfolio over to Nicolaides.

According to the rules, requests for vote recounts can be filed not just by candidates, but by any other person or party up to two months after the results are officially announced.

“This is not up to Akel but up to the candidate,” Stefanou told the Cyprus Mail. He added that as long as Christou does not wish a recount, then the party has no reason to insist on such a thing.