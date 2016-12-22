Bar review: Moon Cocktail Bar & Tapas, Nicosia

New York glamour has come to Nicosia! Snazzy, top notch and exciting, Moon Cocktail Bar & Tapas has recently opened. This impressively designed bar would struggle to look out of place in a US or European capital with its effortless chic.

The bar has opened in what was Sabai, taking six and half months to renovate. Walls were knocked down, stripped and taken back to native bareness and now urban concrete works together with nature to produce a new drinking experience. The attention to detail is faultless; it’s clever, stylish and refreshingly different.

With its cascading plants on virtually every wall, corner and even ceiling, chandeliers hanging from some of the said shrubbery, padded faux leather bars, 33 disco balls, lion statues and a ‘moon photo booth’, stepping into Moon feels like you’ve stepped out into another space and time.

The idea was based on old buildings which have been overtaken by nature, using raw materials such as iron, marble and granite to decorate the space.

Although Moon is on a main road (Spyros Kyprianou), it is a far cry from the usual bars and is wonderfully private once inside. There is no outdoor area. A glass wall stretches across the venue and electric windows open to help ventilate the space, although the temperature and air control is pretty good as it is.

There are two bar areas; the main one is a classy large semi circle, cream cushioned space and a smaller one of a similar nature sits nearby. Mixed ages, group sizes and even solo drinkers/eaters will feel comfortable here. If the bar area is not one’s seat of choice, then there are many tables of varying shapes and sizes to choose from but do make reservations, especially for weekends. The venue can seat approximately 200 people, with many more standing.

Professional mixologists and wine sommeliers have been brought in to design the menus, which change with the seasons. I scoured the menu and to my surprise I tasted, or rather devoured, the best cocktail I believe I have ever drank; the Lemon Pie. Although it’s not yet on the menu (but will be soon), Lemon Pie is quite literally like sucking lemon meringue pie through a straw; sugary citrus heaven! Its base is vodka with lemon grass, bitter lemon, fresh limes, homemade syrups and the secret ingredient of lemon cream. Garnished with freeze dried lemon pieces and biscuits around the rim of the glass, it’s immensely pleasurable and decidedly ‘moreish.’ The Sweet Deal with the cardamom syrup and rock salt was also tasty, the spice was subtle and blended in with the other ingredients.

Throughout the week there are three alternating DJs playing deep or funky house, 80s music, with mainstream tunes at the weekends and soon, Moon will introduce the concept of Five2Nine for after work visitors daily, where all drinks will be reduced by 20% from 5pm to 9pm.

Moon Cocktail Bar & Tapas

Where: Spyrou Kyprianou 9, Nicosia

When: Tuesday to Sunday 5pm-2am (Friday and Saturday open till 3)

How much: Cocktails €8.50-11, wines €24-145.

Contact: 96 900900, facebook.com/mooncocktailbar