Christmas magic by the sea

If you haven’t been to the Christmas magic event at the old port in Limassol, then you have until January 8 to go and enjoy the festive season by the sea.

The old port has been transformed into a unique and festive Christmas village with an ice-rink and a market with wooden houses and seasonal drinks such as Gluehwein, food and various sweets. If you haven’t already got your Christmas shopping done, or if you just fancy getting something for yourself, there will be lots of gifts to choose from.

The Christmas scene, which is sponsored by the local oil company Petrolina and hosted by the Cyprus Ports Authority, also includes dance and music. There will be dance groups, DJs, stand-up comedy, and performances by bands to make the season even brighter.

Santa Claus also makes an appearance, so get your kids to give their letters directly to the big man – even if they have already posted them – so they can be sure he’s received them. They can also take a photo with him, just in case they don’t get what they asked for, so they’ll have evidence (assuming they were good all year) that he got their requests loud and clear.

Christmas village with lots of gift ideas, music and more. Until January 8. Old Port, Limassol. 10am-10pm. Tel: 25-884300