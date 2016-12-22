Great compositions

Greek composer and conductor Stavros Xarchakos will lead three performances just after Christmas, with his own compositions as well as songs by Manos Hatzidakis and Mikis Theodorakis.

Music will be provided by a 10-member orchestra, while Greek singers Eleonora Zouganeli and Miltiades Pashalidis will be doing the singing.

Xarchakos studied at the Athens Conservatoire and emerged on the Greek music scene in 1963, composing music for the theatre and cinema. Among his collaborators were lyricist Lefteris Papadopoulos and singer Nikos Xylouris. In 1967 he went to Paris to study with French composer, conductor and teacher Nadia Boulanger.

The composer writes music in the Greek popular music style (laika) but also composes in the classical Greek music genre. He has composed 42 albums, 21 film scores and music for 15 TV productions.

Internationally, he is known as the composer for the Rembetiko film score, composing the music for the Werner Herzog film Signs Of Life, and composing the music for the 1983 BBC TV mini-series The Dark Side of the Sun.

Zouganeli started performing from a very young age. She started her live performances together with Greek singer Georgos Dalaras, and has worked with some of the greatest names in the Greek music scene ever since.

Singer and composer Paschalidis studied maths at the University of Crete, then progressed into a musical path and career. Over his long musical career, he has released nine personal albums and worked with other musicians and singers in the alternative Greek music scene.

The first performance will be given at the Pattihio theatre in Limassol on Tuesday, then the Strovolos Municipal Theatre in Nicosia will host the other two on Wednesday and Thursday.

Xarchakos, Zouganeli and Paschalidis

Live performance by the Greek singers. December 27. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €30/20. Tel: 25-377277

December 28-29. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €30/20. Tel: 22-313010