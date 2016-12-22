Leaders meet for last time before Christmas, new discussions begin January 4 (updated)

Progress has been achieved in certain issues during the reunification talks, but there were also outstanding matters, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Thursday.

Speaking after his meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, Anastasiades said they agreed to meet again on January 4 and possibly on the 7th.

“A wide range of issues has been closed, from governance to important matters concerning the negotiations, and we have agreed that the negotiators will continue their intensive meetings,” he said.

“At the same time, we have agreed to meet again with Mr Akinci on January 4, and maybe on the 7th.”

On January 9, the two leaders will meet in Geneva for face-to-face negotiations of all outstanding issues, and will be joined there by the three guarantor powers – Greece, Turkey, and the United Kingdom – as well as “other relevant parties” on January 12 for talks on the problem’s international aspects.

The president said that, in addition to issues on which progress has been made, “there will be discussion of other issues on January 4, after they have been intensively prepared by the negotiators”.

Asked whether the two leaders discussed who would participate in the international aspect of the Geneva talks, Anastasiades cited the UN statement referring to “relevant parties”.

“The December 1st statement says that the guarantor powers will join us on January 12, but adds a clause that all relevant parties will also be invited as needed,” he said.

“Among the parties that comprise the signatories of the international Treaty of Guarantee is certainly the Republic of Cyprus. Therefore, each of us may give his own interpretation, but the facts are there.”

Anastasiades said the issue of invitees to Geneva was not discussed in Thursday’s meeting, but “will be discussed in due time”.

Asked whether he and Akinci will discuss security – part of the international aspect of the Cyprus problem – prior to the Geneva sessions, Anastasiades said “absolutely”.

“Absolutely, as well as territory, properties, and all the rest,” he said.

“Before Geneva all issues will have been covered interdependently.”

Speaking in the north after the meeting, Akinci said both sides must stop digging their heels on the issue of security.

Insisting on zero troops and zero guarantees won’t have any result, he said, and the same went for the Turkish Cypriot side refusing any change to the 1960s treaty of guarantees.

“We want the new regime that we will reach, as regards the matter of guarantees, to include Turkey’s guarantee,” Akinci said.

Greek Cypriots however, insist on abolishing the system of guarantees and also want withdrawal of all troops from the island.

Akinci said a balance must be found between the two positions, warning that talk of abolishing the system before the talks in Switzerland would not bring about a positive result.