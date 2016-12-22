The meaning of Christmas (video)

Is it really “the most wonderful time of the year”, as it says in the song? Or just a day like any other? Armed only with a camera and some goofy-looking Santa caps, our reporters went out on the streets of Nicosia asking people one simple question: “What are you doing for Christmas?”.

Accosting random people in the street or in shops is hardly scientific, of course, but the replies we got – some of them delving into the meaning of Christmas more generally – were nonetheless a little surprising. One thing’s for sure: not everyone spends Christmas the same way. Despite the hype, there ultimately isn’t any single definition – and that’s how it should be.

Merry Christmas!