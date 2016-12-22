The night before Xmas will be jumping

The night before Christmas has a few things in store for kids from one to 92 and beyond.

Starting off with an event for those whose age is a single number, Nicosia will be offering a performance of the theatrical adaptation of a Cypriot traditional folk tale, namely The Triplets and the Dragon of the Apple Tree, by the Antilogos theatre.

The book Triplets and the Dragon of the Apple Tree is a Cypriot tale by Lambros Polykarpou, who died last year, and features illustrations by Tsangaris. Polykarpou and Tsangaris were friends during the last 20 years of Polykarpou’s life and inspired each other’s art.

As it should be, the book is written in the Cypriot dialect and is accompanied by a Greek glossary. It is also translated into English, Russian and French and it has been selected for the prestigious White Ravens annual catalogue of international book recommendations compiled by the International Youth Library in Munich.

For this book, Tsangaris illustrated all 88 pages and has done so in loving memory of Polykarpou, who wrote the story as he remembered it from when his grandfather used to tell it to him.

The theatrical adaptation is directed by Alexia Papalazarou.

Now for those of you who are of legal drinking age and love a bit of rocking, local rock band Minus One will be putting on a Christmas bash at DownTown Live, together with Echo Wants Her Voice Back.

This special Christmas Eve party will see the boys mixing things up in their usual Minus One style. With Francois Michelletto on vocals, Harry Pari and Constantinos Amerikanos on guitars, Antonis Loizides on bass and Chris J on drums, you can expect everything from pop to rock to heavy metal.

If you are into the local music scene, then you will know that the band – who represented us at the Eurovision Song Contest this year – bring the English rock culture alive everywhere they go.

The five-piece band have come a long way from where they began six years ago. The boys really do charge any stage on which they find themselves with a whole lot of energy. This is why you can never get bored with Minus One, plus they are forever renewing their song list and always trying to keep ahead of the music game.

Joining the band on stage will be Echo Wants Her Voice Back, London-based Cypriot singer/songwriter Eleni Skarpari.

Skarpari, who has been singing ever since she can remember, released her debut album Heart of Stone last November to much success. She and Minus One also have something in common, namely they’ve both played the very prestigious SXSW festival in Texas, a rare achievement for a Cypriot musician.

Finally, taking things to a beach location, the Greek band Imam Baildi will perform at Ammos Beach bar at 11pm.

The band is aptly named after a Mediterranean dish that consists of a blend of vegetables, as the band itself plays a blend of music with new remixing techniques, resulting in intense urban sounds.

The band, who are Orestis and Lysandros Falireas, Alexis Arapatsakos, Giannis Diskos, Periklis Aliopis, Lambis Kountourogiannis, Stelios Provis, MC Yinka and Rena Morfi, prove to their audience time and time again how good old Greek songs can be when paired with a new musical vibe, such as the sounds of hip-hop.

The Triplets and the Dragon of the Apple Tree

A theatrical adaption of the Cypriot traditional folk tale. December 24. PEO, 29 Archermou Street, Nicosia. 3.30pm. €8. Tel: 22-866400

A Minus One Christmas Bash

Live performance by the band and Echo Wants Her Voice Back. December 24. DownTown Live, Nicosia. 11.30pm. Tel: 99-810011

Imam Baildi

Live performance by the band. December 24-25. Ammos Beach Bar, Makenzy Beach, Larnaca. 11pm. €10. Tel: 24-828844