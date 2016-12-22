Police raid gambling dens

Crime prevention unit officers carried out raids against gambling establishments in Nicosia and Larnaca, confiscating computers and cards, police said Thursday.

“Members of the police crime prevention unit carried out a search yesterday (Wednesday) evening on a Nicosia premises after securing a judicial warrant.”

Police say they found five people playing poker and seized a small sum of money, 104 playing cards and 64 chips from the establishment.

“All the persons, along with the man responsible for the premises where charged, while in a check carried out it was found that warrants for fines were outstanding against three of the persons and Strovolos police station was informed for their further handling.”

Meanwhile in Larnaka, police carried out a raid on a gambling house after securing a warrant.

“During the investigation, 9 computer towers and 9 monitors were located and seized as evidence, along with a small amount of cash and a number of receipts and documents.”

Larnaca CID and Strovolos police are continuing investigations.