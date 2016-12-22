Police urge motorists to be cautious on highway due to rainy conditions

December 22nd, 2016 Cyprus 0 comments

Police urge motorists to be cautious on highway due to rainy conditions

Police were on Thursday evening advising motorists to be extra careful due to slippery driving conditions on the Nicosia-Limassol and Nicosia-Larnaca highways.

Heavy rains caused a significant water accumulation along certain stretches, making driving dangerous.

The flagged stretches included a section of the Nicosia-Larnaca motorway, near the Athienou exit, and on the Limassol-Nicosia highway close to Alambra.

Drivers were urged not to speed, keep a safe distance from vehicles ahead of them, and use their hazard lights.

The following roads were closed to traffic: Platres-Troodos, Karvounas-Troodos, Prodromos-Troodos and Machairas-Kionia.

The following roads were open only to four-wheel-drive vehicles and vehicles equipped with anti-skid chains: Trooditissa-Prodromos (Limassol district); Kakopetria-Karvounas, Kakopetria-Pinewood-Pedoulas, Pedoulas-Prodromos-Platres, Prodromos-Lemithou, and Pedoulas-Kykkos (Morfou region).

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close