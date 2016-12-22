Police warn about holiday postings on social media

Police on Thursday warned the public not to announce their absence from home on social media, but instead to only tell people they trust so that they can keep an eye on their properties while they are away.

“In view of the Christmas and New Year holidays, even though police are on alert, we once again remind you that we must all take additional measures to protect our property from burglary and theft,” a police announcement said.

“Never disclose your upcoming vacations on social networks like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc, and confirm your absence only with people you trust to look after your house.”

Police also urged people not post photos with the location they were taken “as you do not know who is watching, what they can learn, and what they may be planning to do.”