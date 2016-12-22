Reese Witherspoon’s family gives to charity

The ‘Wild’ actress – who has 17-year-old daughter Ava and 13-year-old son Deacon with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe and son Tennessee, four, with her husband Jim Toth – has revealed this year her family have been supporting Girls Inc., which helps young women aged 6 to 18.

In a new interview with People magazine, she shared: “Every year we pick a charity that we really love, to invest in a project all year long. This year we’re doing Girls Inc. I’m so moved by their after-school programs …

“I’ve been visiting a lot of the locations [of Girls Inc.] I think it’s just such an incredible program and it’s been going for over 150 years in this country. They just help kids a lot.”

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old actress previously admitted she suffers from mom guilt and tries her best to balance her career with being a mother to her three kids.

She said: “Every woman feels guilty if they’re working or guilty if they’re staying home all the time. There are all sorts of factors in between about economics and what each family needs. Actually my next show, ‘Big Little Lies’ has a lot to do with that and about the complexity of women’s lives and the choices they have to make that affect their self-esteem and their marriage and their family … You have to just live your life and make your own choices. Every family is different, and every family has to make their own choices, based on their circumstances. You have to rise above any negativity and know that you’re doing the right thing for your family.”