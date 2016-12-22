Sport in brief

Record A$50 million prize purse for 2017 Australian Open

The Australian Open has increased its total prize purse by 14 percent to a record A$50 million, with A$3.7 million up for grabs for the winners of the singles tournaments, organizers said on Wednesday. The prize money for the season’s opening grand slam has more than tripled since 2001, and risen A$10 million since 2014.

Basketball: From humble beginnings, hoops celebrates 125th birthday

A game drawn up to occupy some bored boys as winter approached at a Massachusetts gymnasium celebrates its 125th anniversary on Wednesday and basketball’s status as the world’s second most popular sport. Basketball began on Dec 21, 1891 at the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) gym in Springfield with rules made up by Canadian physical education instructor James Naismith.

Tokyo Olympics unveils $16.8 billion budget, to seek more savings

Tokyo 2020 organizers unveiled on Wednesday a budget of $16.8 billion for hosting the next Summer Games and vowed to seek further savings in co-operation with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) which has been calling for them to cut costs. At an a open meeting of a four-party working group that includes the IOC, organisers said they estimated overall costs of 1.6 to 1.8 trillion yen ($15-$16.8 billion), the first official figures they have released since winning hosting rights.

Cavs guard Smith faces surgery for fractured right thumb

Cleveland Cavaliers starting guard J.R. Smith will undergo surgery to repair a fractured right thumb suffered during Tuesday’s overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced on Wednesday. The Cavs said treatment and a return-to-play timeline will be established following the surgery. The recovery time from such an injury is usually 4-6 weeks.

Raiders’ resurgence reflected in AFC Pro Bowl roster

The Oakland Raiders have been recognized for their superb season with an NFL-best seven players named to next month’s Pro Bowl when the league announced the rosters on Tuesday. Oakland, currently 11-3 and battling for top spot in the AFC, will send quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Amari Cooper and defensive end Khalil Mack to headline the group of Raiders for the exhibition on Jan. 29 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Westbrook pours in 42 points to lead Thunder past Pelicans

Russell Westbrook scored a team-high 42 points, including 11 consecutive in the final five minutes, and reserve guard Alex Abrines scored 18 points to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 121-110 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at the Smoothie King Center. Westbrook, the NBA’s leading scorer, added 10 rebounds and seven assists and fell short of his 51 triple-double of the season. The Thunder (17-12), who had lost three of four games coming in, also got 14 points and 14 rebounds from center Enes Kanter.