Tepak deputy dean resigns after row with professor

A deputy dean at the Limassol-base technical university (Tepak) resigned on Thursday saying a professor had threatened him with physical harm during a meeting at the rector’s office the previous day.

In his resignation letter to the rector of Tepak, Photis Panayides said Antonis Theoharous had barged in the office, interrupted the meeting, and verbally abused the members of the rector’s council with special references to the deputy rector.

Panayides said he felt threatened and humiliated and he left the meeting while the verbal abuse continued.

“It is with regret that I tell you that I am not in a position to exercise my duties as deputy rector for financial planning and development because: I feel threatened; I cannot make decisions under a state of intimidation and terror; the office of vice rector, among others, is repeatedly hurt,” the letter said.

The Cyprus Mail has learned that this was the latest instalment in a long-running in-house row between academics and that the matter was before the university’s disciplinary board.

Later on Thursday, Theoharous sent an email to the media, containing a response he had given Panayides in what appeared to be an ongoing exchange.

Theoharous charged that Panayides held seats in other universities and that his complaints to Tepak had been ignored.

“Every time I reported something to the university’s authorities nothing was examined and I received no reply,” he said. “Informing the academia is essential when the authorities cover up the irregularities.”