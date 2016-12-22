Thieves make off with petrol station pay machine

December 22nd, 2016 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Thieves stole a pay machine from a Paphos petrol station using a truck and attempted to do the same in Peyia, police said on Thursday.

“It was reported to police by the owner of a Paphos petrol station this morning (Thursday) that, between the hours of 6.15pm yesterday, and 6am today, unknown persons stole his station’s pay machine.”

According to the report, the perpetrators used a truck to carry out the theft, backing it into the €12,000-machine before making off with it.

The machine contained around €600.

An attempt was also made to steal the machine from a Peyia filling station, police said.

In two similar incidents in late 2013 and early 2014, a man tried unsuccessfully to remove the pay machine of a petrol station in Aradhippou, using an excavator. A digger was also used to remove one from another in Larnaca.

In the first case, the station’s security cameras recorded the man in an excavator trying to remove the machine from its base at 3am. However, the station’s alarm went off, scaring the man who caused damage as he made his escape.

