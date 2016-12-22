Troodos closed off to traffic

According to the police morning briefing, all roads leading to Troodos are closed to all vehicles due to snowfall as well as the roads from Amiantos to Karvounas and Machairas to Kionia.

Visibility in the Troodos area is very poor due to fog.

The depth of snow in Troodos square is 35cm and on Mount Olympus 45cm.

The following roads are open only for four-wheel drive vehicles or those with snow chains:

Limassol district

Karvounas – Kyperounta – Handria

Moniatis – Platres

Platres – Trooditissa

Morphou area

Kakopetria – Karvounas

Kakopetria – Pinewood – Pedoulas

Pedoulas – Prodromos – Platres

Prodromos – Lemithou

Pedoulas – Kykkos

Nicosia district

Lasagna – Machairas

The following roads are dangerous due to potential black ice:

Morphou area

Orkontas – Kalopanayiotis

Kalopanagiotis – Grakion – Kykkos

Prodromos – Lemithou – Paliomylo – Agios Dimitrios

Pedoulas – Moutoullas

Kakopetria – Spilia – Agia Irini

Kambos – Kykkos – Milikouri

The following roads are dangerous due to landslides of rocks and stones:

Limassol district:

Moniatis – Platres

Fylagra – Karvounas

Parathymas – Kalo Chorio

Kambos – Kykkos

Nicosia district:

Gouri – Lasagna – Machairas – Kionia

Drivers are asked to be especially careful, drive at low speeds, maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead and have the headlights of their vehicles on.