December 22nd, 2016 Cyprus 0 comments

Troodos closed off to traffic

According to the police morning briefing, all roads leading to Troodos are closed to all vehicles due to snowfall as well as the roads from Amiantos to Karvounas and Machairas to Kionia.

Visibility in the Troodos area is very poor due to fog.

The depth of snow in Troodos square is 35cm and on Mount Olympus 45cm.

The following roads are open only for four-wheel drive vehicles or those with snow chains:

Limassol district
Karvounas – Kyperounta – Handria
Moniatis – Platres
Platres – Trooditissa

Morphou area
Kakopetria – Karvounas
Kakopetria – Pinewood – Pedoulas
Pedoulas – Prodromos – Platres
Prodromos – Lemithou
Pedoulas – Kykkos

Nicosia district
Lasagna – Machairas

The following roads are dangerous due to potential black ice:

Morphou area
Orkontas – Kalopanayiotis
Kalopanagiotis – Grakion – Kykkos
Prodromos – Lemithou – Paliomylo – Agios Dimitrios
Pedoulas – Moutoullas
Kakopetria – Spilia – Agia Irini
Kambos – Kykkos – Milikouri

The following roads are dangerous due to landslides of rocks and stones:

Limassol district:
Moniatis – Platres
Fylagra – Karvounas
Parathymas – Kalo Chorio
Kambos – Kykkos

Nicosia district:
Gouri – Lasagna – Machairas – Kionia

Drivers are asked to be especially careful, drive at low speeds, maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead and have the headlights of their vehicles on.

