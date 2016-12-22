Value of traded goods from north increases

The value of trade from the northern part of Cyprus to the government controlled areas rose 14 per cent, to around €4.3mln, in 2016, from €3.7mln last year, the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce (Ktto) said.

The figures cover the period until August; figures for the rest of the year were based on the chamber’s estimates.

Ktto said the reason for the increase was the inclusion of potatoes in the Green Line Regulation (GLR), which amounted to €470,000. Potato trade was not allowed until this year.

In 2016, the most traded products were plastic goods (€1.4mln), fresh fish (€720,000), potatoes (€470,000) and wooden furniture (€250,000).

Wooden furniture made the list of most traded products this year for the first time after several large companies engaged in trade through the Green Line.

In addition, demand from the south for high quality furniture increased.

In 2015, the most traded goods were plastic products (€1.4mln, fish (€620,000), scrap metal (€410,000) and stone products (€510,000).

The sale of stone and recycled paper increased in 2016 but there was a drop in steel/iron products, water tanks and tomatoes.

Introduced on May 1, 2004, the GLR lays down special rules concerning goods, services, and persons crossing the line between the areas in which the government of the Republic exercises effective control and the areas in which does not.