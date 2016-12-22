Wanted couple

Police on Thursday released a photo of a couple wanted in connection with theft in Paphos and appealed to the public for help in identifying and locating them.

“Two individuals, a man and a woman, are wanted by police to help with inquiries into a case of theft, which was carried out on December 20 at a Kato Paphos hotel,” police said.

The man is described as being around 1.65 metres in height, of average build with short blonde hair and slightly balding. The woman is also about the same height, again of average build, but with long tawny hair.

Police request anyone with any information which could help find the duo, to contact Paphos CID, their nearest police station, or the public hotline 1460.